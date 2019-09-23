Senior Hawks detective Colonel Kobus Roelofse testified before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on how senior officers had looted the slush fund. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is expected to hear a legal application at the state capture inquiry. Last week, the commission the heard evidence from Hawks official Kobus Roelofse who detailed the looting of the crime intelligence slush fund.

Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was a huge benefactor to the looting of the crime intelligence secret service account with him and his family being funded with over R300 000 in travel between 2010 and 2011.

Clergy officials from an African Dream Family Church also benefited from the fund with their travel and accommodation being funded by the CI fund.

None of these expenses could be classified as crime intelligence operations, Hawks official Colonel Kobus Roelofse told the state capture inquiry.

The secret service account should officially be used to fund crime intelligence operations not private travel and lifestyles of officials.

The Hawks official told the commission that his evidence had been largely based on the information provided by Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, who was a crime intelligence official. Naidoo approached Roelofse and admitted to his involvement in the abuse of the fund but also shared details of how officials within the CI abused the fund. Naidoo is currently under witness protection.

In one instance, Mdluli travelled to Mauritius and Singapore and both trips were funded by the account. His children and extended family also benefited from air travel between Cape Town and Joburg. Roelofse said these payments were illegal because Mdluli’s family members were not agents or SAPS officials.

The commission resumes at 2 pm.

Political Bureau