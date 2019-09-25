Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Wednesday morning hear evidence related to corruption at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). The national head of investigations at Ipid Matthews Sesoko and Limpopo head of Ipid Innocent Khuba.

The witnesses evidence will likely focus on evidence provided by former Ipid boss Robert McBride when he appeared at the commission in April.

McBride told the Zondo commission how Ipid’s performance decreased drastically in the months when he was suspended, with cases being closed and people being transferred between provinces.

He had been suspended in 2015 after he was accused of making unlawful changes to a report on the Zimbabwe rendition. He was also charged with defeating the ends of justice.

McBride later fought for his return and a Constitutional Court judgment ruled in his favour and he returned to Ipid in 2016 after 18 months on suspension.

While he was suspended, Israel Kgamanyane was appointed as acting head of Ipid. McBride said he found a unit in distress on his return with various employees having being shifted from posts and transferred to various departments and provinces.

McBride said about eight, if not more, senior managers were affected by the transfers. He said junior staff was also moved around.

The cost of the transfers cost Ipid around R1 million.

One of the managers that were affected was Matthews Sesoko a former chief director of investigations at Ipid. Sesoko was suspended in 2015 and was later fired and criminally charged for altering Ipid’s report into the Zimbabwean rendition, but were later withdrawn in 2015. He was later reinstated.