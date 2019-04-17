Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen will testify at the Zondo commission on Wednesday morning. The former Hawks official takes the stand as part of the commission's investigation into allegations of corruption within the law enforcement agencies.

Booysen has a long history within the police service. He was suspended in 2015 when former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza took over the crime-fighting unit. Ntlemeza accused Booysen of fraud for allegedly pocketing money for shooting and killing six men.

Booysen was later reinstated after he won a High Court case challenging his suspension.

Booysen was also accused of being part of a unit, known as the "Cato Manor death squad". Some members of the unit along with Booysen were criminally charged for the work done by the unit

The former Hawks official's appearance is expected to cover the controversy over this unit. He is also expected to speak broadly about the challenges he faced while he headed the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal and his friction with suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgobo Jiba.

Booysen's evidence will follow that of former Ipid boss Robert McBride who told the commission of how the police service was riddled with issues of corruption and patronage.

He said SAPS needed a complete overhaul to deal with corrupt police officials and the system that exists to protect those officials.

The inquiry resumes at 10 am.

