Former NPA boss Mxolisi Nxasana at the Zondo Commission. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana is expected to return to stand at the Zondo Commission. Nxasana had previously appeared at the inquiry in June and is expected to finalise his evidence on Monday.

He detailed processes leading up to his appointment in 2013 and how former president Jacob Zuma called him to discussion the position. He said this was not an interview and that Zuma’s lawyer Michael Hulley was present.

Nxasana had told the commission that shortly after the announcement of his appointment in August 2013, two National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) employees gave him unsolicited information, independent of each other, including an affidavit that there were NPA employees driving around his uMlazi, Durban, hometown asking people about him.

Nxasana was informed that there was a campaign by Jiba to dig up dirt about him with the intention of embarrassing him so that former president Jacob Zuma removed him as NDPP.

Nxasana’s appearance in June had been disrupted after former NPA deputy head Nomgcobo Jiba’s lawyer Vuyani Ngalwana said his client had not been notified that Nxasana would implicate her.

The inquiry resumes at 10am .

Political Bureau