Johannesburg - Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is back on the stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.

On Monday Agrizzi named Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and senior ANC MP Vincent Smith as recipients of huge bribes from Bosasa. He also revealed that Bosasa had provided the catering for at least ten ANC Siqanqoba rallied in Gauteng.





According to Agrizzi, Bosasa boss Gavin Watson identified Mokonyane as someone with a great deal of political clout who could advance his company's aim of securing lucrative government tenders. In return, Mokonayne was allegedly paid a R50 000 retainer for a number of years as well as a huge annual grocery delivery and other gifts and services including the maintenance of her home.





Agrizzi also told the inquiry that Bosasa footed the bill for two years of tuition at a British university for then-Correctional Services portfolio committee chairperson Vincent Smith's daughter.





Smith was also reportedly paid a R45 000 retainer to ensure that negative news about Bosasa did not impact on government's willingness to do business with them. In 2016 Smith's monthly bribe allegedly increased to R100 000.





On Tuesday, Agrizzi is expected to name even more high-ranking government officials in his testimony.





