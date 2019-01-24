Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture for the seventh consecutive day. He is expected to shed more light on his decision to become a whistleblower,

Over the last week, Agrizzi has accused senior members of the ruling ANC party, government officials, members of Parliament and trade union leaders of taking bribes from Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson to give the company tenders.





Agrizzi said Bosasa - now trading as Africa Global Operations - had a seriously corrupt relationship with the Department of Correctional Services which gave the facilities management company an unfair advantage over competitors in bidding for tenders.





Bosasa's group of front companies, including Phezulu Fencing and Sondolo IT, were awarded contracts worth billions of rand to provide catering services, security and access control, CCTV and fencing in prisons from as early as 2002.