Johannesburg - Two more Bosasa officials are expected to testify at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture on Thursday. On Wednesday Bosasa's former fleet manager and buyer - Frans Vorster told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane facilitated the use of part of Bosasa's call centre for the West Rand ANC to campaign for the 2014 general elections.

Vorster detailed how CEO Gavin Watson insisted that Mokonyane be prioritised and her needs fulfilled by the company, now known as African Global Operations.

At the time, Mokonyane was premier of Gauteng. A staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma, Mokonyane was at the helm in the province from May 2009 until May 20, 2014, after which she was appointed water and sanitation minister. Mokonyane was "very important" to Bosasa management, said Vorster.



"I was told she had important political connections, both in the [former president Thabo] Mbeki era and Jacob Zuma. We were instructed to drop everything when it came to Mokonyane...she probably opened doors for Watson because whatever she wanted, we jumped and dropped everything to attend to the minister and her family," said Vorster.





