Johannesburg - The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will be hearing the testimony of the former General Manager - Human Capital (HC) of SAA Ms Mathulwane Emily Mpshe. On Friday former acting SAA chief procurement officer Dr Masimba Dahwa revealed how the airline’s ex-chairperson Dudu Myeni allegedly tried to blackmail him into awarding a lucrative contract without following proper procedures.

Dahwa told the commission that Myeni and former non-executive director Yakhe Kwinana wanted him to award the contract to a pre-selected entity but his conscience prevented him from signing the letter awarding the deal.

“They were trying to play with my mind.

"It was a psychology game,” he said.

Dahwa said Gemicon and Quintessential Business Consulting were the two companies that were to be awarded 30% shares in the lucrative contracts to Swissport and Engen respectively.

According to Dahwa, he went to then acting SAA chief executive Thuli Mpshe but she also refused to sign and told Myeni and Kwinana that he (Dahwa) was not going to sign because of his conscience.

He said he did not want to append his signature because of his conscience.

“I was basically held at ransom,” Dahwa said.

Mpshe told Dahwa that if he contended that signing the letter was wrong then he should not sign it.

Despite the pressure from Myeni and Kwinana, Dahwa insisted that he would not break the law.

“For me it was about protecting the company,” he said.

