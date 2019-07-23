Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chairman Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. File photo: ANA/Karen Sandison.

Johannesburg - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Tuesday continue hearing testimony related to the Estina dairy farm project from Alberta Venter. The commission will also hear testimonies from beneficiaries Meshack Mpaleni Ncongwane and Ephraim Makhosino Dhlamini.

On Monday, the commission heard how the Free State government spent R2.3 million to buy two tractors for the botched Vrede diary farm project, ignoring donated tractors by national government which idled at the Vrede town's show grounds.

DA member of the Free State legislature Roy Jankielsohn took the stand on Monday, detailing responses to his probing questions to the then Free State agriculture MEC Mamiki Qabathe after media reports on the alleged illegality of the project surfaced in 2013.

Photos of the 4,400 hectare farm and its outbuildings were shown at the commission, with Jankielsohn identifying objects on the map.

He further detailed monies paid to Estina, the Gupta-linked company, for the project as stated by Qabathe, including R2.3 million that was used to buy two tractors.

Watch the live feed:

Political Bureau