Former Head of the National Prosecuting Authority Mxolisi Nxasana. File photo: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko.

Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Wednesday hear testimony from former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Mxolisi Nxasana. Nxasana's testimony comes after Deloitte audit partner Chetan Vaghela's appearance before the inquiry, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, where he revealed that a mysterious Gupta-associated shelf company demanded a staggering R180 million share of a R1.8 billion services contract awarded to fixed-line telecoms network operator Neotel by state-owned freight and rail transport company Transnet.

Homix, whose representative was a former director of the Gupta-owned Sahara Group, Ashok Narayan, demanded to be paid 10% of the contract but Neotel bosses refused, citing its profitability.

Vaghela told the commission that Homix’s fee was negotiated down to 2% or R36m (excluding VAT).

He said R91m in payments to Homix amounted to corruption and flouting the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

