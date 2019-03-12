Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission is expected to hear evidence from Standard Bank and a business rescue practitioner on the commission's investigation into state capture at Eskom. Former Standard Bank head of legal Ian Sinton and former business rescue practitioner for Optimum, a Gupta-owned mine.

The commission has entered its third week of probing the corruption at Eskom which largely involves the Gupta family's businesses.

On Monday, the commission heard from two Eskom employees.

Gert Opperman, a coal supply manager at Eskom, confirmed to the commission that Treasury was misled when Eskom applied for alteration of a coal supply contract it had with Tegeta.

Advocate Kate Hofmyer, for the commission's legal team, read out a report which found that there were issues with the coal supplied by Tegeta's Brakfontein coal mine. The report found that the sulphur levels contained in the coal were of concern. The report advised that Eskom should not accept coal until more tests were done.

WATCH FEED HERE

After this report, Eskom applied for an extension for the amounts of coal supplied. The cost related to this contract would be R2.9 billion. Opperman told the commission that he was not aware of Eskom's request to Treasury. In the submission to Treasury Eskom said the coal quality met the standard requirements. Opperman said this assessment was not true.

Earlier, Opperman told the commission that he was called by former Eskom executive Matshela Koko who pressured him to accept substandard coal supplied from Tegeta's Brakfontein mine.

The commission has also heard testimony from former Eskom employee Johan Bester. He told the inquiry about Eskom's negotiations over the Brakfontein contract.

Bester said Tegeta had offered to supply coal for five years but later requested a 10-year contract. He said the financial assessment done on Tegeta showed that Eskom should not enter into an agreement with the company.

Even with the advice, Eskom signed a ten year deal with Tegeta. Bester said he was told by a Mr Mboweni that if he did not sign the contract he would get some to do so. Bester expressed his concerns about the rush to sign the contract with Tegeta.

For more #StateCaptureInquiry stories click here.



