Tom Moyane Picture: Sizwe Ndingane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission is this morning expected to hear former Sars boss Tom Moyane's application to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Gordhan gave evidence at the inquiry last year and told the commission about how Moyane was involved in appointing New Integrated Credit Services (NCIS) as a debt collector for Sars.

Now Moyane wants to question Gordhan's testimony after he was notified that he had been implicated by the former finance minister's testimony.

The two men have had a rocky relationship which stretches back to when Gordhan was still finance minister and Moyane was the Sars commissioner. Gordhan testified against Moyane during the Sars inquiry. He largely placed the dysfunction at Sars as being driven by Moyane.

The commission will also continue hearing testimony from witnesses testifying in the commission's investigation into state capture at Eskom.

A business rescue practitioner, Piers Marsden, who took over when Optimum mine was placed under business rescue is set to testify. The former director general at the department of mineral resources Thibedi Ramontja will also take the stand.

Yesterday the commission heard from Standard Bank's former head of legal Ian Sinton. He told the commission why the bank decided to cut ties with multi-international consultancy company McKinsey after media reports emerged about the company's involvement in dealings at Eskom with Regiments Capital and Trillion Capital Partners. He said McKinsey explained away the reports and said there was bad behaviour but not to the extent reported by the media.

He said the bank was not happy with the response from McKinsey so it decided not to continue with its relationship with McKinsey on management consultancy services.

Advocate Vincent Maleka, for the commission's legal team, introduced numerous bank statements which belonged to Regiments. The company had one transactional account with the bank.

The bank statements show numerous cash flows from Regiment's account into various other business accounts. It also shows large payments of over R50 million from state-owned enterprise Transnet. Money was flowing out quickly as it came in certain circumstances.

Gupta associate Mohamed Bobat was also paid through the account, including Regiment directors who were paid R3 million each.

Sinton said Standard Bank was concerned about the explanation supplied by Regiments and the agreements of payments to various parties. The bank terminated services with Regiments.

