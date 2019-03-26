The Zondo commission of inquiry into State Capture resumes on Tuesday with more evidence related to Bosasa.



Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter's testimony comes after former COO Angelo Agrizzi lifted the lid on a number of corrupt schemes at the facilities company.





Venter is expected to focus on Bosasa’s finances, but he is also likely to testify on his revelation in a sworn statement that revealed that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson donated R500 000 towards ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2017 ANC presidential campaign.





WATCH THE LIVE FEED:





The Zondo commission has previously heard how Bosasa used a funeral benefit from Metropolitan to obtain money for bribes. Bosasa would take out the policy on behalf of staff members and when a loved one died the company would make the payment while the family was waiting for the death certificate and then claim it made a double contribution.





Agrizzi also testified that huge sums of cash, which were specifically intended to pay bribes to high ranking civil servants, were held in vaults at Bosasa's offices.





