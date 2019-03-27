Former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter testified at the Zondo Commission. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will resume this morning with a former Bosasa auditor set to continue with his testimony. Peet Venter appeared at the inquiry on Tuesday and detailed how was tasked by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to make a series of payments to certain individuals using a dormant company.

Venter was an employee of an accounting and auditing firm, D’Arcy-Herrman & Co, which was contracted to Bosasa. He did a variety of work for Bosasa. He told the commission that he used a dormant company, Miotto Holdings, which was registered under his relative's name to make various payment on Watson’s and Bosasa’s behalf.

Venter told the inquiry that he was approached by Watson in August 2017 that he needed to help him pay for Motsoeneng's legal fees.

Following up on Watson's orders, Venter received an invoice from a Walter Jele from Majavu Attorneys. Majavu Attorneys is operated and owned by Zola Majavu, Motsoeneng's lawyer.

The former SABC chief operations officer had had a year-long battle after he faced disciplinary charges at the SABC in 2017. He also had various legal court challenges connected to his controversial role at the public broadcaster.

Venter said he made two payments to Majavu Attorneys. The first payment was made on August 20 for payment of R600 000 and the second on August 21 for payment of R587 656 82.

In total R1 187 656 82 was paid towards Motsoeneng's legal fees.

Venter also confirmed details about the R500 000 payment his dormant company made towards President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2017 ANC presidential campaign.

He said he got a request from Watson to make a payment of R500 000 into the trust account of Andile Ramaposa, the son of the deputy president at the time.

"An R500 000 payment into EFG2 an ABSA bank account was made, I was merely told it was for a foundation/ trust of Andile Ramaphosa, the son of the deputy president of the Republic of South Africa. I found this strange but wouldn't dare question, Gavin Watson. Payment was made into Miottos bank account and then to the account," said Venter.

The EFG2 bank account was revealed, by News24, to belong to the Ramaphosa campaign’s legal firm.

The inquiry resumes at 10 am.

