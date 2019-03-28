Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi Photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi who made waves in January over his revelations about corruption at Bosasa is set to return to the Zondo commission on Thursday morning. It is unclear why Agrizzi will return to the commission, but it has been reported that the former Bosasa employee had more shocking revelations.

When he first made an appearance, Agrizzi made stunning admission to the inquiry.

He told in detail how he was party to corrupt activity at Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.

Agrizzi said the company basically bribed its way into obtaining tenders from government departments, mainly from the department of correctional services and the justice department.

Former correctional services officials Linda Mti and former CFO for the department Patrick Gillingham were bribed by Bosasa for years and payments to the two continued after they left their positions.

Agrizzi told the inquiry that Bosasa funded the lifestyles of Mti and former correctional services CFO Patrick Gillingham. It is unclear if Gillingham is among those arrested.

The two had houses built by Bosasa. Gillingham had cars bought for him by Bosasa and for his wife and children. The two continued to receive monthly payments of bribes long after they left the department.

Gillingham was allegedly paid R100 000 a month and Mti R64 000 a month.

WATCH FEED HERE

Agrizzi also explained how Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson kept large amounts of cash in a volt in his office. The cash was often used to bribe various officials at government departments.

He explained how when the Special Investigative Unit started probing Bosasa, the company erased crucial data from its computer servers before the unit was able to copy data that could be incriminating.

Agrizzi said officials at national prosecuting authority including suspended deputy directors Nomngobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were bribed in order to help quash the NPA’s investigation into the SIU report.

He also said he and Watson were given confidential NPA documents by former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.

For more #StateCaptureInquiry stories click here