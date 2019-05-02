Former KwaZulu Natal Head of Hawks, General Johan Booysen at the Zondo Commission, Parktown. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Former KwaZulu Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen is set to resume his testimony at the Zondo commission this morning. Booysen took the stand last month and told the inquiry how KZN NPA head advocate Moipone Noko withdrew criminal charges against a possibly corrupt police officer Navin Madhoe and Durban businessman Thoshan Panday despite the overwhelming evidence against the two.

He also told the commission that Noko also withdrew charges against ANC against KZN ANC leader Mike Mabuyakhulu and a number of co-accused. The case involved fraud, racketeering and corruption charges related to a water purification tender for KwaZulu-Natal’s health department.

On Thursday, Booysen told the commission that former KZN police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni had pressured him to drop the investigation into Panday.

In 2010 the Hawks in KZN began an investigation into Panday and his group of companies for possible corruption in the KZN Saps procurement of accommodation for Saps officials for the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

Panday had alleged booked the accommodation through his company and had inflated the prices and benefited with a profit of R60 million. Booysen said Saps had also used Panday’s company for procuring various other items.

The inquiry resumes at 10am.