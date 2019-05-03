Major General Johan Booysen testifying as a witness at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry at The Hill on Empire, Johannesburg. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/ African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen is back at the Zondo commission on Friday morning to reveal more on corruption that allegedly plagued law enforcement agencies. This is Booysen’s fourth day on the stand.

On Thursday he told the commission that he believes former police minister Nathi Mthethwa was behind the pressure to suspend him in 2012. He was suspended after the Sunday Times published photos which linked him to an alleged death squad.

He was suspended by former Hawks head Anwar Dramat.

“In my view de facto it was him (Dramat), but you could see that it was someone else. I firmly believe that General Dramat was under pressure to suspend me from then Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa,” said Booysen.



Booysen also expressed concern about a policeman who allegedly bribed him and was still working as a police officer.

The general also named prosecutors, including former deputy NDPP Nomgcobo Jiba, who he alleged were behind “suspicious” cases that involved “people who were against state capture”.

The inquiry resumes at 10am.

Political Bureau