SABC Group Chief Executive Officer Madoda Mxakwe is expected to testify at the Zondo commission on Tuesday. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear more evidence from state capture related evidence at the SABC. SABC chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe and the head of news Phathiswa Magopeni will testify.

On Monday the commission heard from SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

Makhathini spoke frankly about the financial challenges facing the broadcaster which led to its board considering retrenchments - which were later halted at the request of Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

He said the SABC had failed, due to financial constraints, to live up to its mandate of providing a platform for community involvement and content that reflects that rich background of South Africa.

Makhathini was part of the board appointed after the SABC had faced years of mismanagement which culminated in the removal of former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng who was largely blamed for the challenges facing the organisation.

Motsoeneng brought massive changes to the organisation’s mandate in providing news and was accused of interfering with editorial independence. He also purged several senior staff while promoting those that were loyal to him.

Makhatini told the commission that state capture manifested itself at state-owned enterprises as many people with integrity were victimised and pushed.

He said the most concerning issue was that those with integrity were replaced under the guise of “transformation”

“My understanding of how capture has materialised or happened in most of these SOEs, certainly credible competent experienced people of integrity get victimised, they get pushed out and frustrated. They get frustrated in several ways. What has resulted in this commission doing the work that is doing is still a reality for us,” he said.