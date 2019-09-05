Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Thursday morning hear the testimony of SABC employees as part of investigations into state capture allegations at the public broadcaster. Some of the journalists who were part of the group called "the SABC 8" will take the stand.

Krivani Pillay, Mwaba Phiri and Thandeka-Gqubule-Mbeki will testify. The group was fired but later reinstated for speaking out about editorial interference at the SABC.

On Wednesday, the commission heard from former SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo.

She told the commission that her departure from the SABC in 2015 was not by choice even though she had effectively resigned. She was appointed in 2012.

Mokhobo said she was pushed out of the organisation and forced to leave because she often disagreed with decisions taken by Tshabalala.

The biggest disagreement between the two was over the Multi-Choice deal with the SABC. Mokhobo said she disagreed with various aspects of the draft deal and spoke out.

WATCH FEED HERE

Mokhobo also told the commission how she was unaware that the Guptas were benefiting financially from the SABC broadcasting the family’s The New Age (TNA) business breakfasts. The events were hosted on SABC 2 Morning Live programme.

She said in her understanding the breakfast shows appeared to be beneficial for the SABC because it was content that was relevant to its mandate and that is the reason why she supported the initiative.

Mokhobo said she only realised that the SABC had spent millions covering the TNA breakfasts when the commission’s investigators approached her. She was blindsided on those issues.