Dr Ben Ngubane will testify at the Zono commission. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency

Johannesburg - Former SABC board chairperson Ben Ngubane will testify at the Zondo commission on Monday morning. Ngubane along with other witnesses, Leonard Lekgetho and Anton van Vuuren, will be questioned on the commission's investigation of state capture related evidence.

Ngubane, who is a former politician, has a long history of chairing boards of state-owned enterprises. He was at the centre of controversy when he headed the Eskom board.

Last week, the commission heard various evidence form SABC executives and employees.

Former SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo told the commission that she was was effectively pushed out of her prime job at the public broadcaster because of her unwillingness to agree with former board chairperson Ellen Tshabalala.

Mokhobo said she was pushed out of the organisation and forced to leave because she often disagreed with decisions taken by Tshabalala.

The biggest disagreement between the two was over the Multi-Choice deal with the SABC. Mokhobo said she disagreed with various aspects of the draft deal and spoke out.

WATCH FEED HERE

The current SABC CEO Mzwamadoda Mxakwe testified that the broadcaster was insolvent and in need of a cash injection. The issues at the organisation are so bad that employees are often worried when payday approaches as to whether their salaries will be paid.

“The SABC is technically insolvent. We look at the short term liabilities that exceed our liquid assets, we cannot pay our creditors which today stand at R1,8 billion. We have not been able to pay Multi-Choice and some of our other creditors,” Mxakwe said.

The commission also heard from SABC employees who testified about former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng's editorial interference.