LIVE: Funeral for Jessie Duarte

The funeral of the late Yasmin ‘Jessie’ Duarte will take place on Sunday afternoon. The funeral is scheduled to start at 1pm at Westpark Cemetery.

She will be buried in Joburg according to Muslim rites. The ANC confirmed on Sunday morning that Duarte died at the age of 68. Duarte was undergoing treatment for cancer. She was on medical leave since November 21.

The ANC has expressed its condolences to the Duarte, Dangor, and Whitely extended families, loved ones and friends. In its official statement, the ruling party said Duarte was both a tower of strength to the organisation as well as a matriarch and pillar of her community. “As a committed internationalist and former diplomat, not only will she be mourned by South Africa, but by colleagues and comrades on the African continent and the international progressive movement”.

The ANC said the activist dedicated her entire life to the struggle of a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, prosperous and just South Africa. At the time of her passing, Comrade Jessie was serving as deputy secretary-general of the ANC since 2012 and a member of its National Executive Committee since 2002. In April, Duarte spoke out against rumours that she had died, saying it was unfortunate that whoever spread those rumours would wish her dead.

Duarte was reacting after rumours were rife on social media that she had died of cancer. Duarte is survived by her children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family. IOL