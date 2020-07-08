LIVE: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize makes executive statement in Parliament over Covid-19

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will on Wednesday make an executive statement in the National Assembly on the impact of the Coronavirus. This comes as the number of infections and deaths related to Covid-19 continue to rise rapidly across the country. Mkhize 's statement will be followed by reactions from political parties. Chairperson of portfolio committees Cedric Frolick previously said the rules allowed for parties to respond to the executive statement by the minister. WATCH THE LIVE FEED:

"It can't be a question of a minister just making a statement and disappearing afterwards. It's a matter of national importance and the rules allow for that to happen," Frolick said.

Mkhize's executive statement comes as the confirmed cases of infections stood at 215 855 as of Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, Mkhize said there were 192 Covid-19 related deaths with 15 reported in Limpopo, 22 in KwaZulu-Natal, 36 in the Eastern Cape, 44 in the Western Cape and 75 from the Gauteng province.

The overall deaths stood at 3 502.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased," he said.

The minister had said the number of recoveries was 102 299, which translated to a recovery rate of 47.4%.

Political Bureau