Cape Town - The first sitting of Parliament is currently taking place in the National Assembly, where MPs are being sworn in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Those who have won seats in Parliament will begin their roles as lawmakers on Wednesday.

Chief Justice is also presiding over the swearing in of the president, the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly and the election of the Deputy Speaker.

In the same House sitting, the Chief Justice is presiding over the election of the President. Once elected, the president ceases to be a Member of Parliament and must take up an office within five days of being elected.

A similar process is also followed for the NCOP, however, this house’s sitting is subject to provincial legislatures having sat and sworn-in members.

The inauguration of the president will take place on May 25.

