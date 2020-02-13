President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the 2020 State on of the Nation address on February 13. Picture: Phando Jikelo / ANA (African News Agency).

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the National Assembly on Thursday evening. The theme for this year’s SONA is "Following up on our commitments: making your future work better."

South Africans are expected to hear Ramaphosa reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters, with corruption and unemployment being on the top of his agenda.

The event is presided over by Speaker Thandi Modise and/or the Chairperson of the Council.

Earlier this week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has threatened to disrupt the address if Ramaphosa does not fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. The party on Wednesday detailed 10 reasons why the former finance minister should be fired from Ramaphosa's cabinet.