LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on SA’s Covid-19 lockdown

Johannesburg — President Cyril Ramphosa is addressing the nation tonight to provide a much-anticipated update on the easing of lockdown restrictions. The country went into level 2 of the risk-adjusted lockdown last month, which saw more sectors of the economy open up and the easing of restrictions. Eased restrictions included moving the 9pm curfew to 10pm, lifting restrictions on the sale of alcohol and tobacco and also the reopening of fitness centres. Travel between provinces was also eased, but the restrictions on international travel remained. Limitations on social gatherings and funerals had also remained restricted along with social gatherings. South Africans were also allowed to resume visiting families and friends but with a limitation on numbers.

WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:

Ramaphosa's address comes as certain sectors had begun lobbying for reopening. The entertainment industry had also expressed a desire to resume businesses as limitations on social gatherings had impacted entertainment events.

Artists marched to the Union Buildings on Wednesday, demanding changes to lockdown restrictions.

There is an expectation that Ramaphosa could announce a move to level 1, which could see international travel being permitted, an issue which will appease the tourism sector.

Ramaphosa's address follows his meeting with the Coronavirus Command Council and the cabinet today.

He had also met with premiers from all nine provinces, along with the leadership of the SA Local Government Association and the House of Traditional Leaders.

IOL