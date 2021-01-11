LIVE: Ramaphosa updates nation on Covid-19 response

Cape Town – President Cyril Ramaphosa will update the nation on developments in containing the Covid-19 virus at 8pm on Monday. The national address comes after Ramaphosa attended meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, President’s Co-ordinating Council and the cabinet. Ramaphosa on Sunday held a virtual meeting between government and interfaith religious leaders to discuss Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategies. Ramaphosa is expected to announce an extension of the current risk-adjusted level 3 Covid-19 restrictions for another month.

Despite a court application by SA Breweries, there will be a continuation of the restrictions on the sale of alcohol beyond Friday

It is also believed that the 9pm a curfew will remain in place and that restrictions on gatherings will continue.

Ramaphosa could also make an announcement on the reopening of schools, with the new variant of Covid-19 in South Africa affecting children in greater numbers.

Earlier on Monday, Department of Basic Education head of department Mathanzima Mweli said it would present the findings of their research on Covid-19 in schools to the National Coronavirus Command Council on Tuesday.

’’That meeting will decide whether they will allow us to proceed with the reopening of schools. From our side, the dates are what we communicated," Mweli said.

Ramaphosa's address comes as infections continue to rise in Gauteng and as reported cases in other provinces, such as Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape, also become a concern.

African News Agency (ANA)