The state of affairs in the State Security Agency (SSA) and the SAPS’s troubled crime intelligence division, as well as the newly appointed special envoys on investment, are set to take centre stage.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Monday, holding question-and-­answer sessions was one way Parliament held the president and the executive to account.

“In terms of the rules of Parliament, the president is scheduled to appear once per quarter to answer questions in the National Assembly,” he said.

Mothapo said that up to six questions could be asked during the three-hour session.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko meanwhile, said the president would update the nation on the country’s investment campaign to grow the economy, create jobs and reduce inequality.

“He will also cover the role of competition authorities in opening up markets and promoting small business.”

IOL