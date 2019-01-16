State Capture inquiry chairman, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)



Johanessburg - The Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture is expected to deal with a number of procedural applications as it resumes in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The applications which Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hear include requests from various parties to be allowed to testify at the inquiry. Among those tipped to testify this year are former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane and Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul.





Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is the first witness to testify in the new round of hearings. Agrizzi is expected reveal explosive details of corrupt activities by the firm's top executives in their quest for lucrative government contracts.





His former boss, Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, former president Zuma, and a number of high-ranking NPA officials are expected to be implicated in Agrizzi's testimony.





Last year Bosasa, which made a fortune supplying food and other services to Correctional Services facilities, changed its name to African Global Operations.





WATCH THE LIVE FEED:



