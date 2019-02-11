Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Parliament - As Eskom resumed load shedding, the Democratic Alliance on Monday demanded a parliamentary debate on the crisis gripping the power utility. Senior DA MP Natasha Mazzone said it was imperative that it takes place before Thursday, when President Cyril Ramaphosa will reply to the debate on the state of the nation address he delivered last week.

"His response will be empty should he fail to address the biggest crisis facing our country at present.

Mazzone added that the plans Ramaphosa announced on Thursday to split Eskom into three separate entities was "simply not enough".

"The DA has long been calling for a complete overhaul of this dinosaur monopoly which is killing our economy with power failures and high electricity prices."

Eskom began implementing scheduled blackouts on Sunday for the first time since December. The loss-making company said this was necessary because of plant failures.

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said management began meeting at 8 am on Monday to get feedback from all power stations and its system operator on the state of the power system.

