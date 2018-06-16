Johannesburg - The power system is in a better position on Saturday morning but remains constrained, state power utility Eskom said.

"With the incoming cold weather we anticipate added pressure on the system and call on all customers to use electricity efficiently throughout the day," Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom would provide regular updates on the status of the power system through all media platforms. "We thank all consumers for heeding the call to reduce their electricity usage during this time," the statement said.

The power utility's latest statement comes after two days

African News Agency/ANA