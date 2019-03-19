Police are putting measures in place in case voting stations are plunged into darkness come May 8. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Parliament - The SA National Defence Force and Disaster Management will be deployed to help police should rotational power cuts threaten the upcoming elections, MPs heard on Tuesday.



Briefing Parliament's portfolio committee on police, SA Police Service management said a committee is in place to deal with any issues involving Eskom and its impact on South Africa's 6th democratic general elections on May 8.





Deputy national commissioner, Lieutenant General Fannie Masemola, told MPs that together with the Electoral Commission of SA, generators would be deployed to certain voting stations if necessary.





"We will try and see if the capacity can be increased so that some centres will have that, so reserve capacity for generators is at a central point."



