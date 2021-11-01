Local government elections: A rainy voting day in Mother City

Cape Town - Voting day got off to a very wet start in Cape Town on Monday, but despite the heavy rains, voters were determined to have their say in the local government elections. This saw people coming out in their numbers, clinging on to umbrellas, dressed in rain jackets and confident in the parties they have voted for.

While their party of choice was to their discretion, Independent Media spoke to a few voters in Kuils River, Mitchells Plain and Delft. In Kuils River, voters got their feet wet as they queued at the Kuils River Caravan Park. Voting took place inside a tent, while people queued in the rain. Resident Gideon Alberts said despite the circumstances, it was important to cast his vote to ensure a better future.

As a pensioner, Elizabeth Wilkinson from Eastridge in Mitchells Plain said she hoped her vote would bring change to the excessively high rates in water and electricity which she cannot afford. Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons/ IOL Politics Wilkinson, who braved the heavy rains to cast her vote at Imperial Primary, has resided in the area for about 38 years.

She said her children often provide her with financial relief because her pension is unable to accommodate all her costs, especially water and electricity. She emphasised that teenage pregnancy remains a socio-economic issue. At Roosendal Primary School in Delft, Glen Solomon expressed dissatisfaction as he was unable to vote despite registering a few weeks ago.