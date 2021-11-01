Local government elections: I will die as an ANC member, says David Mabuza after voting

Johannesburg - ANC Deputy President David Mabuza urged South Africans to go out in numbers to vote, reminding them that a lot of people died for this democracy. He said he voted for the ANC and he will die as an ANC member.

He was speaking after casting his vote at Azuri Nursery Farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga, yesterday morning. Mabuza has urged more South Africans to go out to vote to say this is their last moment to vote for any party they want, citing that people fought for this democracy. “It is always nice to vote given the process where we come from. It is a good feeling and an achievement the country has made. It is up to this generation to hold this democracy tight into their hands,” Mabuza said.

He also encouraged people to visit their voting station throughout the day so that there was no last-minute rush or bottlenecks created yesterday evening. DEPUTY President David Mabuza votes at Azuri Nursery Farm in Barberton in Mpumalanga. | Supplied GCIS Mabuza said voters across the country heard the ANC's message that they plan to do better. “We are going to deal with all disputes and challenges after this day; this is the promise we are going to keep,” he said.

Mabuza said he was confident that people are going to vote, especially in Tshwane where in the past few weeks he has been engaging different communities and noted their challenges. “I am confident that we have put our message across, yes, we are going to deal with factional battles within the ANC because if we fail we risk losing this movement. This time around we are going to deal with it… rest assured we are not going to fail our people,” Mabuza said. [email protected]