Lockdown: DA calls on Bheki Cele to stop EFF from threatening non-complying employers

Johannesburg - The DA wants Police Minister Bheki Cele to rein in the EFF as the red berets have threatened to "visit" businesses that remain operational despite a national lockdown. On Thursday, the EFF's Twitter account began sending messages encouraging aggrieved workers to send the party direct messages if their employer was not following government regulations and still operating businesses. Only essential services will be mandated to operate during the lockdown. The EFF said it would visit the workplaces of companies that refused to comply with lockdown rules. "We call on all employees, who are being forced to work during this #NationalLockdown or to sign leave forms to send us a DM on Twitter with the company name and address. So that we can give them a Nice Special Visit. Not all services are essential services. #COVID19SA," the party tweeted.

York Timber does not fall under essential services. EFF will pay your company a special visit if you do not adhere the #NationalLockdown @SAPoliceService @deptoflabour pic.twitter.com/1qgpkzIxZO — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 26, 2020

CCI does not fall under essential services. EFF will pay your company a special visit if you do not adhere the #NationalLockdown @SAPoliceService @deptoflabour pic.twitter.com/ycjgfG2CqC — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 26, 2020

Edge Field Marketing does not fall under essential services. EFF will pay your company a special visit if you do not adhere the #NationalLockdown @SAPoliceService @deptoflabour pic.twitter.com/UR55nDP4LW — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 26, 2020

Amazon Development Centre does not fall under essential services. EFF will pay your company a special visit if you do not adhere the #NationalLockdown @SAPoliceService @deptoflabour pic.twitter.com/iaZ0UBC3ty — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 26, 2020

But this call has agitated the DA, who said only SAPS and the SANDF were legally mandated to carry out compliance with the new regulations.

"The EFF has no authority to enforce any regulations or laws and their reckless behaviour during a time of national uncertainty is grossly irresponsible.

"I will be writing to Minister Bheki Cele to inform him of these threats and request that SAPS take control of the situation to prevent any illegal behaviour at the hands of the EFF," said the DA's Andrew Whitfield.

South Africans went into a 21-day lockdown on Friday as the government attempts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus. The country has over 900 confirmed cases of the virus.