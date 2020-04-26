Lockdown: Religious leaders urged to discourage gatherings after Muslim worshippers nabbed

Pretoria - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Sunday urged leaders across various sectors of society, particularly religious leaders, to ensure a national collective and sustained effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19). This comes after South African Police Service (SAPS) officers arrested 17 people who had allegedly gathered for religious reasons in Pretoria West at 1pm on Friday, in direct violation of the Covid-19 Disaster Management Act lockdown regulations. Earlier in the week, a video clip went viral on social media depicting a man encouraging "all Muslims ... to engage in worship in congregation". Further on in the video the same man offered free legal services to anyone who might get arrested for such contravention, the police ministry said in a statement. Cele had condemned "this call that seeks to mobilise the public to defy the laws of this country and undermine the authority of the state", and had called for an investigation into the matter. "It is within this context that minister Cele is reminding all citizens of the country to always be conscious of the primary purpose of the Covid-19 disaster management lockdown regulations, which is to protect South Africans from the coronavirus," the ministry said.

To this end, Cele had noted with concern that some arrests effected across most provinces over weekends since the lockdown were people who had gathered for religious reasons, when the only gathering permitted under the lockdown was a funeral service with a limit of 50 people in attendance.

"When people, wittingly or unwittingly, violate the lockdown regulations, police are left with no choice but to enforce the law, where in some instances this means arresting people," Cele said.

"This global pandemic demands that we all make huge sacrifices, making drastic adjustments to the way we live under normal circumstances. So the sooner we accept that these are abnormal times, the closer we can all get to possible solutions towards eradicating the coronavirus once and for all," he said.

On Saturday, it was reported that 17 men, believed to be Muslim worshipers, have been arrested in Pretoria for contravening the national Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

On Friday, April 24, at about 1pm, SAPS tactical response team (TRT) officers were conducting patrols around the Pretoria West area when they were alerted to a group of people allegedly contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act, SAPS spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement.

The officers responded to the complaint and "found a group of people converged in a building at Retief Street, Pretoria West. The group were preparing to worship when they were discovered".

SAPS officers arrested 17 men who would face charges relating to the contravention of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act.

"The suspects are still in police custody as we await confirmation on their nationalities from the department of home affairs. The suspects will either be released on bail, issued with a fine, or taken to court on Tuesday, depending on the outcome of the preliminary investigations," Naidoo said.

African News Agency (ANA)