LOOK: AFU pounces on Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma and seize his properties

Johannesburg – The Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has pounced and seized properties belonging to the Gupta associate and businessman Iqbal Sharma on Friday morning.

Independent Media has learned from reliable sources that more assets are expected to be seized.

Staff working for Bidder Choice Auction House, who was appointed by a curator, also delivered court documents to a residence in Constantia in Cape Town.

The property is believed to be owned by Sharma. The property appears to be in a state of disrepair and no one seemed to be home.

However, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said she cannot confirm anything.

“At this point I cannot confirm anything about assets being seized, as soon as I have information I can only then comment,” Seboka said.

Sharma was arrested on Wednesday morning and appeared at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court alongside three Free State department of agriculture officials.

Sharma is in custody awaiting to apply for bail on Monday.

He is facing charges of fraud and corruption linked to the Estina Dairy Project that like the Gupta family, looted funds.

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Sharma is also a former senior official in the Trade and Industry Department. His name has been mentioned by a number of witnesses who have appeared at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry, chaired by deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The SACP in the Free State welcomed the arrest on Thursday.

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

“The SACP in the Free State views the arrest as a first step of many. The party urges the NPA to pursue a successful prosecution, and as previously indicated, we call for the throwing of the gauntlet on those found guilty through a hefty sentence by the courts, and concomitant asserts forfeiture intended to recover every cent of public resources,” said SACP Free State provincial secretary Bhekie Stofile.

