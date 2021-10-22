LOOK: Cyril Ramaphosa tells supporters ANC wants to win back Nelson Mandela Bay metro

Cape Town - The rainy weather did not dampen the spirits of the people of Gqeberha when ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa returned to the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro for yet another elections campaign on Friday. Ramaphosa was welcomed with ululations by the jubilant crowd in the Kuyga voting district.

Addressing the community meeting, he expressed his delight that the people believed in the ANC so much that they even braved the rain. Ramaphosa proceeded to ask the crowd whether they knew Ward 40 candidate councillor Nosisa Nonkie Plaatjie, and the response was positive. “She was chosen by you. Do you like her? Do you trust her? Will she work for you?” he asked.

#ANCCandidates | ANC President cde @CyrilRamaphosa with the incoming ANC Councillor candidate Noki Plaatjies #ANCinGqeberha #VoteANC #BuildingBetterCommunities pic.twitter.com/H8RgTg87eL — #VoteANC (@MYANC) October 22, 2021 The crowd’s response was again a big yes. Ramaphosa said they were happy that the community chose Plaatjie and that she was committed to serving. “She is our councillor candidate. On November 1, we must come out in numbers to vote,” Ramaphosa said.

“We want to fix things here. We want the ANC to govern and to remove the DA. Down with DA, down! Get out DA, get out! Come in ANC, come in,” he said as he shouted slogans. Ramaphosa told his audience that he had been to visit a household of an 81-year-old, who has been waiting for a house for 26 years. “The DA does not give him a house. We say that the DA was given the money, but it did not use to build houses.

#ANCinGqeberha The people of #Ward40 braved the rainy weather and came out in their numbers to listen to the message of their President at the community meeting. They have told the President they want to see change in their community. #BuildingBetterCommunities #VoteANC pic.twitter.com/qqFOfVQ5Oe — #VoteANC (@MYANC) October 22, 2021 “That is why we say we want the ANC to come back and run this municipality. This metro must go back to the ANC,” he said. “We want the ANC to come back and run this metro because the DA has messed up, so we must come out in our numbers to vote for Nonkie and others,” Ramaphosa said. He noted that there were issues with unemployment, need for rectification of low-cost houses and electricity, among others, in the area.

“That is why we say we must come out in large numbers so that the ANC can come back to its position and run this municipality properly in the interests of our people here. “The Nelson Mandela Bay belongs to the ANC. We must come out in numbers to vote,” Ramaphosa said.

At another community meeting at Njoli Square, instead of addressing the crowd, Ramaphosa gave the platform to Ward 22 candidate councillor, Monwabisi Richard Jakuja. Jakuja, who was popular with the crowd, told him that the people had vowed to stay put for Ramaphosa despite the rain. He asked Ramaphosa to clarify if there could be independent candidates in the ANC when people lost in the candidate selection process, saying the matter was causing confusion.

Ramaphosa said he was happy that the community chose Jakuja as their candidate. “We say we want him to work for you and do everything to solve your problems,” he said. Responding to Jakuja’s question, Ramaphosa said: “Now the independents, don’t listen to them.