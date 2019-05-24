Johannesburg - Dignitaries from around the world on Friday began their arrival for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of South Africa.
As many as 40 heads of state are expected to attend the ceremony at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria.
The stadium has a seating capacity of 51 762.
President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, Kimberly Reed, who is representing President Donald Trump, was among the first to make her arrival at Lanseria International Airport
Her arrival was followed by that of Democratic Republic of Congo Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Public Service, State Reform, Labor and Social Security Firmin Ayessa, who also arrived at Lanseria International Airport.
African News Agency (ANA)