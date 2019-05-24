President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States Kimberly Reed, representing President Donald Trump, arrives at Lanseria International Airport for the presidential inauguration. Picture: Katlholo Maifadi/Dirco News
President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States Kimberly Reed, representing the President Donald Trump, arrives at the Lanseria International Airport for the RSA Presidential Inauguration on Saturday, in Pretoria. 24/05/2019; photos: Katlholo Maifadi/Dirco News
President Danny Faure of Seychelles was one of the early arrivals at OR Tambo International Airport ahead of the inauguration on Saturday. Picture: Yandisa Monakali/Dirco News
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa arriving at Lanseria International Airport for the inauguration. Picture: Katlholo Maifadi/Dirco News
Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi arrives at OR Tambo International Airport for the inauguration. Picture: Yandisa Monakali/Dirco News
Madagascar Prime Minister Christian NTSAY shortly after his arrival at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Yandisa Monakali/Dirco News
Johannesburg - Dignitaries from around the world on Friday began their arrival for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of South Africa. 

As many as 40 heads of state are expected to attend the ceremony at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria. 

The stadium has a seating capacity of 51 762.

President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, Kimberly Reed, who is representing President Donald Trump, was among the first to make her arrival at Lanseria International Airport

Her arrival was followed by that of Democratic Republic of Congo Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Public Service, State Reform, Labor and Social Security Firmin Ayessa, who also arrived at Lanseria International Airport.

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay shortly after his arrival at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Yandisa Monakali/Dirco News

