Johannesburg - Hundreds of EFF supporters are protesting outside the Zondo commission's venue in Parktown while Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is testifying before the inquiry into state capture. Supporters dressed in the party’s regalia protested and sang struggle songs as they carried the EFF flag. The party had promised that it would bring its supporters to protest against Gordhan who they have accused of lying under oath over his meetings with the Guptas, and of having been one of those who enabled state capture.

On Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema said Gordhan had refused to respond to a number of written questions from the party regarding the role of the controversial family in his appointment.

"We have asked Pravin questions. One of the questions is how did he become the minister of finance, and if he is aware of the meeting which took place with president Zuma where certain people asked Zuma to make him minister of finance. The Guptas were able to do what they did because of Zuma, assisted by Pravin”, Malema said.

The EFF's leaders were not present during the protest. A small group of Black First Land First were also protesting.

