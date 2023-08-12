LOOK: Facing its toughest election ever, ANC in KZN embarks on massive two-day voter registration drive in Umlazi

Facing its toughest-ever elections since the dawn of democracy in 1994, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has kicked off its campaign to awaken its voter base ahead of the 2024 provincial and national elections. On Saturday the governing party kicked off its two-day vote registration drive in Umlazi, one of its strongholds, south of Durban.

The voter registration campaign comes amid the sudden resurgence of the IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) in the province. Some of the potential voters lining up to register online. Picture: ANC KZN The opposition has formed an alliance with the DA, another opposition party, to oust the ANC in the province.

In a joint IFP-DA press conference in Richards Bay on Thursday, the DA said its internal poll shows that the ANC will garner around 44 percent of the provincial vote. It added that even if the EFF comes to the aid of the ANC, the poll shows that two parties will not muster the required 50+1 required to govern the province in 2024, hence it is confident that it will be ousted. Despite all that, the ANC in the province insists that it would retain power without requiring a coalition partner.

ANC volunteers helping voters to check their registration status. Picture: ANC KZN The Umlazi campaign was led by the provincial ANC chairperson, Siboniso Duma. It will conclude on Sunday. In a statement issued on the first day, the party said: “The online voter registration campaign in Umlazi campaign was inspiring. “The young have not only shown willingness to get ready for the elections but they also pledged to vote for the ANC as they believe that it is the only party with the capacity to fulfil the dreams of the pathfinders of this freedom.”