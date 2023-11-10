LOOK: 'Include young people in your programmes and budgets' - ANCYL to Western Cape government

A small group of less than 100 people joined the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) march from Hanover Street in District Six to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in Wale Street on Friday. The provincial convenor of ANCYL in the Western Cape, Lucian Davids, said, “The ANC Youth League in the Western Cape is busy convening its provincial march for economic freedom and jobs. It is important that we are doing this programme.

"It’s been long overdue, but we are here today to bring this important message across to the provincial parliament so that they can make sure they are including young people in their programmes and their budgets, not only for the purpose of an outcome but to make a complete impact in working-class communities.” The convenor of the ANCYL in the Western Cape, Lucian Davids, addresses the group. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News The protesters waved placards that said, “Integrate youth-owned businesses into mainstream economy for sustainable job creation” and “We want skills revolution for poor and disadvantaged youth in Western Cape.” They were led by a motorcade under the close watch of the South African Police Service (SAPS).