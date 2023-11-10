LOOK: 'Include young people in your programmes and budgets' - ANCYL to Western Cape government

A small group of less than 100 people joined the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) march from Hanover Street in District Six to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament in Wale Street on Friday.
The provincial convenor of ANCYL in the Western Cape, Lucian Davids, said, “The ANC Youth League in the Western Cape is busy convening its provincial march for economic freedom and jobs. It is important that we are doing this programme.
"It’s been long overdue, but we are here today to bring this important message across to the provincial parliament so that they can make sure they are including young people in their programmes and their budgets, not only for the purpose of an outcome but to make a complete impact in working-class communities.”
The protesters waved placards that said, “Integrate youth-owned businesses into mainstream economy for sustainable job creation” and “We want skills revolution for poor and disadvantaged youth in Western Cape.”
They were led by a motorcade under the close watch of the South African Police Service (SAPS).
At the provincial legislature building in Wale Street, speeches were made by the hosts, the ANCYL, as well as other supporting organisations. Among these were the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the South African Students Congress (Sasco), Africa for Palestine, the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), the South African Communist Party (SACP), and the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (Sactwu).
ANC provincial spokesperson Muhammad Khalid said, “We, the African National Congress, will make sure that each and every aspect of the memorandum is taken up sharply, whether it's through questions to the premier, debates, standing committees, or the medium-term budget.
A memorandum of demands favouring youth employment was read out and handed over to the Western Cape Head of Economic Development and Tourism, Velile Dube.