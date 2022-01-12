LOOK: Julius Malema hands house to late EFF fighter Gogo Pulane Phansi’s family in Kagiso

Videos by Timothy Bernard Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema paid a visit to the home to hand over a house in honour of party member, the late Gogo Pulane Phansi in Kagiso, Krugersdorp, on Wednesday.

“We are meeting here on a day that was supposed to be a celebratory day where we would hand over this beautiful house to our ground force who has been with us from the time when the EFF was formed,” Malema said. He said they took a decision to honour Phansi by building her a house but unfortunately she became sick and passed on before they could hand over the house to her. Phansi died on December 24, 2021 following a sickness and she was buried in Lesotho.

Malema said Phansi had two children that passed on having no children of their own. She lived with the children of her brother who are to receive a house from the EFF on her behalf.

“We are asking them to look after this house because it’s a legacy of a hard worker. We want our members and future generations to see this house as a house that honours those who commit to the organisation irrespective of their age and we use her as an example that age is just a number but if your heart is there you’ll always fight for what you believe in.” EFF leader Julius Malema in one of the bedrooms of the Kagiso house. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) Ntebogeleng Phansi, a niece to the late fighter said she was thankful of the house that the EFF had built for them. “Even the neighbours around the area asked if magogo sold the house because of how beautiful it is. Thank you President,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the issue of schools reopening and mandatory vaccination, Malema said they were calling up both the teachers and learners to continue following the protocols (wearing masks and sanitising) and making sure that the environment was clean and not contaminated. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Atency (ANA) “We called up all branches of the EFF to visit all the schools to make sure that learners are allowed to attend. No learner should be denied access because the parents have not signed the acknowledgement of debt. Children are children, they cannot be punished because of the poverty of their parents.

“We are not going to allow anyone blocking our students at universities including staff from entering and receiving education because they are not vaccinated. We call up all our people to vaccinate and stop listening to conspiracy theories about vaccination,” he said. While addressing the media and EFF members, Malema alluded to a restaurant in Mall of Africa which he will be visiting next week to inspect the employment policy. When speaking about open borders, he said “it’s a very serious issue South Africans are unemployed. When we say we want jobs we mean business. EFF leader Julius Malema in the bathroom of the Kagiso house. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) “I will be visiting that restaurant to check with bosses on how they arrived to a conclusion that there’s no single South African who can do what this people are doing here.

“I have nothing to do with those people, I have everything to do with the owner. I want to understand your mindset, maybe I will buy into your idea,” he explained. Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA) The EFF leader said he would be in Mangaung in the Free State on Friday to inspect sewer spillages that are killing their people.