Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says it has no powers over how municipalities choose to brand themselves -- even if they use political slogans. The department led by MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said municipalities have the right to brand themselves in any way they deem suitable at a particular point in time.

This was in response to IOL’s questions after some members of the public complained that the IFP-run Amajuba District Municipality anchored in Newcastle and Inkosi Langalibalele (Estcourt) Local Municipality used political slogans on municipal vehicles. Another water tanker from Inkosi Langalibalele local municipality. Picture: Supplied This was after water tankers and other municipal vehicles bought by these municipalities after the ousting of the ANC were marked “Sethembe” (Trust Us), a famous political electioneering slogan of the IFP. The slogan started gaining traction in 2021 when the IFP campaigned by asking the people of the province to trust it to deliver services in municipalities.

NEWS: In reference to the "Sethembe" branding by municipalities under the control of the IFP, KZN COGTA says "municipalities, as autonomous institutions, possess the right to develop and implement their own corporate image and identity. pic.twitter.com/aSAP9lJBbd — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 17, 2023 Some of the people who brought this to the attention of IOL complained that the IFP was imposing its slogans on municipalities. “Is this allowed? That a municipal vehicle carries a slogan of a political party,” one person asked and shared a picture of a water tanker from Amajuba District Municipality. IOL asked Cogta to explain whether using a party slogan is allowed, and if not, what sanction that perceived violation carries.

In a written response, the department said its hands are tied. “Thank you for your enquiry regarding the branding of water tankers of the Amajuba District Municipality, specifically their use of the slogan ‘Sethembe'. Another municipal truck with Newcastle registration with the “Sethembe” slogan. Picture: Supplied “We understand your interest in ascertaining whether this is in line with the acts governing municipalities.

“Municipalities, as autonomous institutions, possess the right to develop and implement their own corporate image and identity. “This includes the ability to create and change slogans as part of their branding strategies. “The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) acknowledges this inherent autonomy and does not exercise control over the specific slogans chosen by municipalities,” the department said in reply.

The uproar over changing municipal colours to allegedly align them with those of the party governing it started in around 2013 when eThekwini Municipality phased out its traditional blue and white colours to the current predominantly yellow/gold. There were murmurs that the municipality was changing the colours to align itself with the ANC which by then had an absolute majority in the council. [email protected]