JOHANNESBURG - The DA on Wednesday unveiled a billboard which has names of more than 100 people the party claims were killed by the ANC due to poor governance. “The ANC is harming and killing South Africa. When I say this, I don’t just mean they’re harming our economy and killing our dreams. I mean they are literally harming our bodies and killing us,” said DA leader Mmusi Maimane who led a march from the CBD.

About 500 DA members dressed in blue t-shirts marched from Westgate along Pixley Ka Isaka Seme street but they were stopped by police before they could reach ANC headquarters, Luthuli House.

As a result the march turned into Commissioner and then Bree street where Maimane unveiled the billboard with the slogan “The ANC is killing us”.

“We are here today to remember the 144 Esidimeni victims. These people died horrible, cruel deaths from starvation, hypothermia, dehydration and neglect. The ANC government here in Gauteng chose to deny food and basic care to hundreds of the most vulnerable, all in the name of “saving money”. But we all know the money eventually found its way into the pockets of ANC cadres and crooks,” said Maimane.

He said the best way to honour all those who have died at the hands of the uncaring ANC government was to choose a new government in the 2019 national election. A government that would build one SA for all.

"We are here today to mourn the tragic, pointless, unnecessary, untimely, ghastly deaths of all the innocent little children who have drowned in faeces in pit toilets at schools across the country," said Maimane. He asked everyone to kneel down, before reading out the names on the billboard.

Maimane said the ANC cared only for themselves and not for the people.

"The DA is the only party with a track record of good, clean governance. We are the only party that can turn the tide against crime and lawlessness, and against deteriorating infrastructure," said Maimane.

African News Agency (ANA)