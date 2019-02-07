Politics / 7 February 2019, 9:49pm / Mary Jane Mphahlele and Chantall Presence
EFF leader Julius Malema applauds President Cyril Ramaphosa during the SONA. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)
Parliament - The EFF managed to remain seated throughout President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of Nation Address and did not proceed with its plans to disrupt the seating.
Ramaphosa played ball when it came to demands that he be held accountable for a R500 000 donation Bosasa made to his party election campaign, EFF leader Julius Malema said on Thursday, explaining the lack of disruption the SONA).
Malema and his fellow MPs stayed seated and did not raise numerous points of order, as has been customary during previous SONAs by Ramaphosa's predecessor Jacob Zuma.
"The president went to the public protector and if that was not enough, the president also released his submission to the public protector," Malema said.
"All we asked is that president must be held accountable."
Ramaphosa managed to charm the opposition when he told of a chance meeting he had with Malema on Wednesday, where he claimed the pair agreed that he would sing the "Thuma Mina" song only if Malema became state president.
EFF chief Whip Floyd Shivambu said, before the address that this was Ramaphosa’s last SONA. He charged that the ruling party would lose power in the coming general elections.