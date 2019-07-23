Photo: Noni Mokati/Political Bureau.
EFF members outside the high court ahead of the matter between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Photo: Noni Mokati/Political Bureau.
Pretoria - EFF supporters trickled in outside the North Gauteng High Court ahead of the matter between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Members of the party who were bused in chanted songs while waiting for EFF president Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu to arrive.

The leaders soon arrived, to much singing and cheering from supporters, and greeted gathered members before heading into the court.

Gordhan is in court in a bid to halt a remedial action by contained in a report released by Mkhwebane over the so-called Sars "rogue unit". 

In the report, Mkhwebane maintained that Gordhan had been aware of the wrongdoing by the unit while he was at Sars. 

She instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against the minister. 

Both Gordhan and Ramaphosa have applied to court over the matter.

The EFF meanwhile, filed an application to intervene in Gordhan's application. 
Video: Noni Mokati/Political Bureau.

