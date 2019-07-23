Pretoria - EFF supporters trickled in outside the North Gauteng High Court ahead of the matter between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Members of the party who were bused in chanted songs while waiting for EFF president Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu to arrive.

The leaders soon arrived, to much singing and cheering from supporters, and greeted gathered members before heading into the court.

Gordhan is in court in a bid to halt a remedial action by contained in a report released by Mkhwebane over the so-called Sars "rogue unit".

In the report, Mkhwebane maintained that Gordhan had been aware of the wrongdoing by the unit while he was at Sars.

The CIC @Julius_S_Malema has arrived at the Pretoria High Court for an urgent application by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan challenging the implementation of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial actions against him. pic.twitter.com/FsfZxfOQh4 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 23, 2019

She instructed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against the minister.

Both Gordhan and Ramaphosa have applied to court over the matter.

Deputy President @FloydShivambu and Commissar @DlaminiMarshall have arrived at the Pretoria High Court pic.twitter.com/EbKn0v384S — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 23, 2019

The EFF meanwhile, filed an application to intervene in Gordhan's application.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Noni Mokati/Political Bureau.

Politics Hub