Cape Town - St George's Cathedral was packed to capacity as mourners gathered to remember struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Among some of the speakers expected say a few words is former minister of presidency Trevor Manual, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich and former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

Special performances expected at Thursday evening's memorial, including one from former Parliament MP and well-known singer Jennifer Ferguson, who is expected to sing a special song in memory of Madikizela-Mandela.

Mourners gathered and laid down flowers at a special display of Madikizela-Mandela.

Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille along with Artscape director Marlene le Roux are also present.

“We gather here in memory of #WinnieMandela tonight and all what she stood for,”- the dean of St George’s Cathedral Michael Weeder said. @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/VPt4xMcB8z — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) April 5, 2018

On Tuesday, le Roux and de Lille arrived at the Cathedral to put down some flows at the special display in the church.

Cape Argus