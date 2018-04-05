Dozens of mourners attended a memorial service for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela held at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency.
Judge Siraj Desai among those seated at the St George's Cathedral. Picture: Marvin Charles/Cape Argus
Members of the Rainbow Academy performing songs before the service. Dozens of mourners attended a memorial service for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela held at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency
Members of the Rainbow Academy performing songs before the service. Dozens of mourners attended a memorial service for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela held at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA
Khoisan leader Ockert Lewies speaking at a memorial service for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela held at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA
Dozens of mourners at a memorial service for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela held at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA
Cape Town - St George's Cathedral was packed to capacity as mourners gathered to remember struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Among some of the speakers expected say a few words is former minister of presidency Trevor Manual, former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich and former ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa. 

Special performances expected at Thursday evening's memorial, including one from former Parliament MP and well-known singer Jennifer Ferguson, who is expected to sing a special song in memory of Madikizela-Mandela.

Mourners gathered and laid down flowers at a special display of Madikizela-Mandela.

Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille along with Artscape director Marlene le Roux are also present. 

On Tuesday, le Roux and de Lille arrived at the Cathedral to put down some flows at the special display in the church.

