LOOK: Nupsaw members claim Baragwanath management is treating them like slaves

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg - Members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) picketed outside Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto for the hospital management to stop “mistreating” and “enslaving” them.

The Nupsaw branch chairperson at Baragwananth Hospital, Ziyanda Ndevu, told IOL they have been trying to engage with the management regarding cleaners being short-staffed and they decided to picket so they might be heard. He said the hospital was dirty, even community members and patients complained a lot about it. He said the main problem was that the hospital wanted to rotate the cleaners. “We had to disagree with the management because they wanted to implement that instead of hiring and members were not informed on that.”

Ndevu added that there was a shortage of cleaning staff and tools and this should be addressed because patients cannot stay in a dirty place where they are not well taken care of. “Patients tell you when they come to the hospital that it’s dirty, toilets are dirty as well. It is simply because cleaners are short-staffed, so we are calling the HOD to at least beef up the cleaning side and also apply the proposal that we must formulate a task team so that we are able to see where the cleaners are allocated,” he said.

Ndevu said that another issue is around the Performance Management and Development System (PMDS). “When employees have to submit their evaluations for 2020/2021, they are being told that they should attach pictures as a portfolio of evidence. We as unions in Baragwanath find it very confusing, because employees were never given cameras to take pictures, yet the employer insists that they should be there,” he said. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela

He requested management to come down to the cleaners and address them on this matter because they had returned from HR without any valid reason. Ndevu further maintained that the hospital should tighten its security because there have been several break-ins at the hospital. “There is a community behind the hospital called Motswaledi, the wall has collapsed and it’s been three months now. We explain to the management that it has become a crossroad for people to pass by and that has led to the break-in at the laundry.

Video: Kamogelo Moichela “Public service vehicles are broken (into), wheels are stolen, security officers are being assaulted by criminals that cross Bara, and to date, nothing has been done. Also, the ground maintenance is poor because the grass is now a big hiding place for criminals because it has not been cut," he said. Ndevu said the management was refusing to address them regarding this matter and the only option left for them is to declare a dispute.

“As the leadership, we will file a dispute,” he added. IOL approached management for comment but they did not respond at the time of publication. [email protected]