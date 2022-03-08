LOOK: Public Safety MMC deployed to quell developing tensions in Alexandra over xenophobia, vigilantism

Johannesburg - City of Joburg executive mayor Mpho Phalatse on Tuesday deployed the MMC for Public Safety, Councillor David Tembe, to Alexandra amid tensions in the township. Tembe's deployment is to also ensure that calm is restored after a movement calling itself ‘Operation Dudula” threatened to shut down Alexandra, stating that they do not want foreigners to operate businesses in the area.

Phalatse had earlier emphasised that vigilantism, Afrophobia and xenophobia have no place in Johannesburg. “I am on record as stating that any campaign that falls outside of the confines of the law must be nipped in the bud. Vigilantism, Afrophobia and xenophobia have no place in Johannesburg,” she said. She added: “As leaders, we must be responsible in our actions and comments, and dispel the notion that immigrants steal jobs. A 2018 World Bank study in fact states that immigrants in South Africa create two jobs for locals.”

Video: Ntombi Nkosi/ IOL Politics Phalatse also said: "Regardless of the passport one may carry, law enforcement agencies must act against criminality. Equally, Home Affairs corruption and incompetency must be investigated and acted against because a broken immigration system harms the most vulnerable immigrants in our society." Major-General Max Masha, District Police Commissioner of Johannesburg, confirmed to IOL that six suspects had been arrested on Monday and Tuesday.

“We believe that the arrests will bring stability and calmness in Alexandra. They will appear in court soon,” said Masha. MMC Tembe accompanied by Acting Chief of Police Khanyile and other senior managers in the JMPD arrive in Alexandra. Picture: Ntombi Nkosi/ IOL Picture He further said it was believed the suspects were part of the movement, and some could be ring leaders. Masha appealed to informal traders to go back to trade, assuring them it was safe. He also appealed to illegal foreigners to go to the Home Affairs Department and their respective embassies and get their documents right.