President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the first caucus meeting of the ANC in Parliament following the May 8 elections. Photo: Chantall Presence / ANA

PARLIAMENT - President Cyril Ramaphosa joined hundreds of politicians in the national legislature on Tuesday as he registered as a member of Parliament.



Ramaphosa will be sworn in as an MP during the first sitting of the National Assembly on Wednesday but will cease to be a member of the national legislature, shortly after he is formally elected.





The African National Congress (ANC) leader first attended the inaugural caucus meeting following the May 8 elections.





New chief whip Pemmy Majodina was introduced to the ANC caucus.





Caucus was informed of the national executive committee decision that Thandi Modise would be nominated to serve as National Assembly Speaker.





President Cyril Ramaphosa registers as an MP. Video: Chantall Presence / ANA

The election of the NA office bearers also takes place after MPs are sworn in by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday.





President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the first caucus meeting of the ANC in Parliament following the May 8 elections. Video: Chantall Presence / ANA